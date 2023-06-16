ADVERTISEMENT

Threats on social media to professor accused in mark list row: police register case

June 16, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Vinodkumar Kallolickal, history professor and coordinator of Department of Archaeology of Maharaja’s College, allege intimidation and defamation on various social media platforms

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Central police have registered a case on a petition filed by Vinodkumar Kallolickal, history professor and coordinator of the Department of Archaeology of Maharaja’s College, alleging intimidation and defamation on various social media platforms in the wake of the mark list row.

He was the first accused in a case registered on the basis of a petition filed by Students Federation of India (SFI) State secretary P.M. Arsho accusing a conspiracy behind the erroneous mark list that showed that he had cleared an exam that he never took.

“Intimidatory and defamatory posts from multiple profiles are rampant across all social media platforms. They exhorted to inflict bodily harm, attack my house and stop me from stepping out of my house. Some of those posts are really scary and seemed bent up on sabotaging my academic career,” said Prof. Kallolickal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Incidentally, the professor found himself in the middle of the controversy just days after he was bestowed with professorship in history by the Director of the Collegiate Education on May 31.

One such derogatory post complete with the photograph of the professor urged to target him and accused him of being hand in glove with District Congress Committee president Muhammed Shiyas in targeting the SFI. Another post bearing his photograph and that of a news channel reporter who is the fifth accused in the case a conspiracy between the two.

The police have registered a case against unknown persons invoking IPC Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 120 (o) (causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance of himself to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous call, letter, writing, message, e-mail or through a messenger) of the Kerala Police Act.

As per the First Information Report, the professor initially submitted the complaint before the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate court, which forwarded it to the police with a direction to take appropriate action. Thus, the FIR was registered on June 13.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US