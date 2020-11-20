Threatening witness: MLA’s secretary indicted

KASARAGOD

The police have indicted Pradeep Kumar, office secretary to Pathanapuram MLA K.B. Ganesh Kumar, for threatening and intimidating a key prosecution witness in the actor assault case.

A police team investigating the charges submitted a report in this regard to the Kasaragod District and Session Court on Friday. It submitted that there was strong evidence against Mr. Kumar and he should not be granted anticipatory bail.

The police told the court that there was CCTV footage of Mr. Kumar coming to Kasaragod and also digital evidence, including telephone metadata, to prove the suspect’s attempts to threaten Vipin Lal, the approver.

After analysing his call records, the probe team found that the SIM had been used only once and the call Mr. Kumar made to the approver emanated from a tower at Pathanapuram. The report said he may try to sabotage the case and influence the witness.

It said Mr. Kumar had seen actor Dileep in jail when the latter was arrested in the actor assault case. He had admitted that he once went to the jail with Mr. Ganesh Kumar and once alone to see Dileep. The report said he did not cooperate with the probe and should be remanded in custody.