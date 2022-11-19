Threatening Madhu’s mother: accused gets bail

November 19, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  4. Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
  5. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Special Court for SC/ST (PoA) Act at Mannarkkad, on Saturday, granted bail to Abbas, the main accused in a case related to threatening the mother of Madhu, a tribal youth who was lynched by a mob at Attappady in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Court Judge K.M. Ratheesh Kumar granted bail to Abbas with special conditions. He has been proscribed from entering Attappady until the case is disposed of. Though Madhu was killed in 2018, the trial began after four years following the intervention of the High Court, and many of the witnesses turned hostile.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US