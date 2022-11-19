Threatening Madhu’s mother: accused gets bail

November 19, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Special Court for SC/ST (PoA) Act at Mannarkkad, on Saturday, granted bail to Abbas, the main accused in a case related to threatening the mother of Madhu, a tribal youth who was lynched by a mob at Attappady in 2018.

Special Court Judge K.M. Ratheesh Kumar granted bail to Abbas with special conditions. He has been proscribed from entering Attappady until the case is disposed of. Though Madhu was killed in 2018, the trial began after four years following the intervention of the High Court, and many of the witnesses turned hostile.