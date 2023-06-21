ADVERTISEMENT

Threatening email to CM: man arrested

June 21, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The suspect was identified as Ajaykumar of Ambalathinkala.

The Hindu Bureau

The Kattakada police on Tuesday arrested a 50-year-old man on the charge of sending a threatening message to the Chief Minister’s email id.

The suspect was identified as Ajaykumar of Ambalathinkala. The police said Ajaykumar had sent e-mails from two mobile phones to the Chief Minister and other prominent persons demanding that ₹100 crore be put in his bank account or else they would invite trouble. The arrest was made during an investigation into a complaint forwarded from the police high-tech cell to the Kattakada police. Ajaykumar was produced in court, and let off on bail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US