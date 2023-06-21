Threatening email to CM: man arrested

June 21, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kattakada police on Tuesday arrested a 50-year-old man on the charge of sending a threatening message to the Chief Minister’s email id.

The suspect was identified as Ajaykumar of Ambalathinkala. The police said Ajaykumar had sent e-mails from two mobile phones to the Chief Minister and other prominent persons demanding that ₹100 crore be put in his bank account or else they would invite trouble. The arrest was made during an investigation into a complaint forwarded from the police high-tech cell to the Kattakada police. Ajaykumar was produced in court, and let off on bail.

