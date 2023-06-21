HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Threatening email to CM: man arrested

The suspect was identified as Ajaykumar of Ambalathinkala.

June 21, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kattakada police on Tuesday arrested a 50-year-old man on the charge of sending a threatening message to the Chief Minister’s email id.

The suspect was identified as Ajaykumar of Ambalathinkala. The police said Ajaykumar had sent e-mails from two mobile phones to the Chief Minister and other prominent persons demanding that ₹100 crore be put in his bank account or else they would invite trouble. The arrest was made during an investigation into a complaint forwarded from the police high-tech cell to the Kattakada police. Ajaykumar was produced in court, and let off on bail.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.