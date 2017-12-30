Threat to kill CM: two detained

Two persons hailing from Palakkad were taken into custody by the police on Saturday in connection with a cellphone text message threatening to kill Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

They told the police that they sent the text from a phone stolen from their neighbour. One of the persons in custody is a murder-accused.

Sajesh Kumar of Kunnamkulam, who was travelling from Chalakudy to Thrissur on Friday morning, received a text message on his mobile phone that ‘Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be killed today’. Mr. Kumar alerted the Town East police.

The police traced the mobile from which the message was sent to Palakkad.

As the Chief Minister was in Palakkad to attend a conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the police strengthened his security.

The owner of the mobile phone is Sainaba, who is running a tea shop at Kallekkad. Her mobile phone was stolen some days ago.