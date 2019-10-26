Threat to Edakkal Caves from resorts

A panel constituted by the Nenmeni grama panchayat has confirmed the mushrooming of illegal structures near the Edakkal Caves, known for its Neolithic petroglyphs, on the Ambukuthi hills.

The Hindu had reported on various threats, including illegal constructions by private resorts, mining, and urbanisation, being faced by the site. A nine-member subcommittee constituted by the panchayat to look into the issue inspected five of the seven private resorts on hill slopes under the grama panchayat, K.C. Padmanabhan, president, Nenmeni grama panchayat said.

Demolition plans

“We found that many structures of three resorts were illegal. One resort had not procured any permission from the panchayat,” P.K. Sathar, convener of the committee, told The Hindu after the visit.

A resort had constructed five huge steel structures after procuring from the local body a building number granted for residential purpose, Mr. Sathar said. After inspecting all the seven resorts, the civic body will exercise the powers bestowed on the panchayat disaster management committee to demolish all illegal constructions.

Around 5.5 acres of land around the caves is protected, and all types of construction is banned on the 300-m radius of the premises.

Though the State government had made such a declaration five years ago, the land is yet to be handed over to the Archaeology Department after survey. The department had paid ₹1 lakh to the Revenue Department for the purpose four years ago.

However, the construction of a resort on 4,000 sq ft was progressing nearly 70 metres from the cave, U.K. Preman, ward member, Nenmeni grama panchayat, said.

Check-dams, tanks

Three check-dams were constructed on the hill slope for rain harvesting. Also, three concrete water tanks with a capacity of more than 30,000 litres each are being set up on the hill for resorts.

They pose a serious threat to the 30 families of a tribal settlement on the hill slope, he added. The area witnessed five landslips this monsoon.

“The civic body has requested the district administration and taluk survey team to assess the extent of encroachments,” he said.

A few years ago, the government had banned mining on the premises of the caves to conserve the engravings. But illegal quarrying using explosives was still rampant, Mr. Sathar said.

Similar illegal constructions are taking place on the Ponmudi Kotta part of the hill under the grama panchayat. The team would visit those constructions next week after completing the visit in the Edakkal cave area, he added.