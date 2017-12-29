Kerala

Threat to CM’s life

An anonymous caller threatened to kill Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over phone.

The phone call was received by Kunnamkulam native Sajeev on Friday. The Thrissur Town East Police have started the investigation.

The phone from which the call was made has been located in Palakkad, according to the police. The security of the Chief Minister has been strengthened following the threat.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 16, 2020 9:07:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/threat-to-cms-life/article22327192.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY