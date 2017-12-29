Threat to CM’s life

An anonymous caller threatened to kill Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over phone.
The phone call was received by Kunnamkulam native Sajeev on Friday. The Thrissur Town East Police have started the investigation.
The phone from which the call was made has been located in Palakkad, according to the police. The security of the Chief Minister has been strengthened following the threat.
