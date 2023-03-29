Threat of wild elephants continues to haunt Palappilly

March 29, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Thrissur

Wild elephants, roaming around in human-inhabited areas in Palappilly village of Thrissur district even in broad daylight, are increasingly causing panic among the officials as well as local people.

Six persons, including a couple, were injured in one week while trying to escape from elephants spotted in groups in the rubber estates, roads, and even near the cottages of tapping workers, local people say. Palappilly, a village on the way to Chimmini dam from Thrissur, is one of the important tourist spots in the district. It has huge stretches of rubber estates of Harrison Malayalam and Cochin-Malabar estates (currently Joonktollee Tea and Industries).

“Life has become miserable for the villagers here. The majority of the people in and around Palappilly make a living with rubber tapping and other works in the estates. We go for tapping by risking our lives, as we don’t have any other option,” says M.B. Jalal, panchayat member, Palappilly, and supervisor of Joonktollee estate. Seven people, including two tribal people, were killed in elephant attacks last year, he adds.

A Forest department official was chased by an elephant a couple of days ago. Last week, Prasad, a -tapping worker, was injured when he ran for his life after being chased by an elephant. Many people get injured while trying to run in panic.

Workers usually go early in the morning for tapping. But the Forest department has asked them not to go so early. “Of late, all the incidents in which people were injured, happened after 6 a.m. This means elephants are in the area throughout the day”, Mr. Jalal adds.

Rubber-tapping workers now go to work in large groups carrying tin buckets and sticks to scare away the elephants. Sometimes, they take the escort of Forest officials. Wild elephants have been commonly seen in areas such as Palappilly, Kundayi, Elikode, Pillathode, and Velupadam.

People want authorities to set up fencing along the forest border. Properly prepared trenches will also prevent the elephants from straying into our village, they feel.

Last September, the Forest department made a plan to scare wild elephants back to the forest with the help of kumki elephants. Two kumki elephants from Muthanga elephant camp along with a task force were brought for the mission. It was then that a member of the mission was killed by wild elephants leading to the withdrawal of the mission.

However, a similar plan in which kumki elephants were brought to scare away elephants from Kuttenchira, the mission proved to be a success, K.P. Prem Shameer, Range Officer, Palappilly, says.

“Elephants are now frequently seen in Pillathode, which is an elephant corridor. Earlier, elephants were spotted late in the night and they would leave early in the day. But of late, they are observed to be leaving late. If we try to scare them away, they may turn violent. Elephants are attracted to the village to eat jack fruit, which seems to be their favourite food,” he says.

Mr. Shameer was skeptical about the effectiveness of trenches to keep away the elephants. That could cause landslides in the terrain, he says.