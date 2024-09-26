Threat of wild animals: Kanthallur natives call off protest after Kerala govt. intervention

The joint action council of citizens called off an indefinite strike in front of the Kanthallur forest office at Marayur demanding a permanent solution to the threat from wild elephants in the region following a meeting convened by the Devikulam Tahsildar.

The Munnar Wildlife Warden, Marayur Divisional Forest Officer, Marayur Circle Inspector, Kanthallur panchayat president, and officials attended the meeting.

Kumaravel, a resident of Kanthallur, said the officials accepted the people’s demands and assured them that a solution would be found for the issue. “A tuskless male elephant which is repeatedly attacking people is a threat to the villagers,“ the farmer said.

The action council started an indefinite agitation after a 71-year-old farmer was seriously injured in an attack by a wild elephant at Kanthallur on Monday.

Marayur Divisional Forest Officer P.J. Shuhaib said steps would be taken from Thursday morning to drive away wild elephants from habitations. “The Forest department has already identified the wild elephants creating trouble in the area. We plan to drive the elephants into the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary,” he said.

Meanwhile, another farmer, Perumala resident Pallath Sebastian, was attacked by a wild elephant on Wednesday around 3 p.m. The farmer narrowly escaped with minor injuries.