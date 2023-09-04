Threat of rain in Puthuppally as orange alert issued in nearby areas

September 04, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With political parties keeping their fingers crossed on the eve of the by-election in Puthuppally, the weather has emerged as a major factor for candidates and their campaign managers of the main fronts. According to the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, rain is likely to play spoilsport as Puthuppally goes to the polls on Tuesday.

An orange alert has been issued for both Pathanamthitta and Idukki, two neighbouring districts of Kottayam, warning of intense rain ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.6 mm in 24 hours on Tuesday. A yellow alert has also been issued for Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts warning of isolated heavy rain ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours. Normally, heavy rain will have an adverse bearing on voter turnout at polling booths.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday, the highest rainfall of 15 cm was recorded at Konni in Pathanamthitta, followed by Mancompu in Alappuzha and Kunnathanam in Pathanamthitta with 13 cm each, Kurudamannil in Pathanamthitta (12 cm), Thiruvalla (11 cm), Alappuzha, Mavelikara and Peerumade in Idukki (10 cm each).

Low pressure area

Kottayam witnessed a rainfall of 6 cm in the same period. According to the IMD bulletin, a cyclonic circulation lies over the northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. Further, a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood to Telangana across north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

This is expected to trigger fairly widespread rains across the State and isolated heavy rains in some parts. Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph is also likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala till September 8, said the bulletin.