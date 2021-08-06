Thread-winged lacewing discovered in Kerala

Croce filipennis found at Irinjalakuda, Pudunagaram

Researchers at the Shadpada Entomology Research Center (SERL), Christ College, Irinjalakuda, have discovered Thread-winged lacewing (family: Nemopteridae; order: Neuroptera) for the first time in the State.

Croce filipennis is the species that have been found from Irinjalakuda in Thrissur and Pudunagaram in Palakkad. Research student T.B. Suryanarayanan and research supervisor and Assistant Professor Bijoy C. discovered the species.

Croce filipennis is the only species under the subfamily Crocinae reported from India, says Dr. Bijoy.

Neuroptera is one of the major groups of holometabolous insects, which includes various structurally and biologically heterogeneous members. Nemopteridae is an exciting family of Neuroptera due to their attractiveness and mosquito-like appearance. They feed on soft-bodied insects, including agricultural pests, in their larval and adult stages and are thus useful in biological control measures.

Nemopteridae comprises two extant subfamilies, Crocinae (thread-wings) and Nemopterinae (spoon and ribbon-wings).

Ribbon-like hind wings

The family is distinguished by their elongated ribbon or thread-like hind wings and specialised mouthparts with a long rostrum for pollen and nectar collection. This family is called Thread-winged lacewing because of long ribbon-like hind wings.

“Even though adult Nemopterids are obligate nectar and pollen feeders, the larvae are specialised predators, with elongated mandibles and maxillary laciniae adapted for piercing and ingesting the internal tissues of small arthropods,” Dr. Bijoy points out.

The subfamily Crocinae is marked by its long thread-like hind wings that function as tactile sensors and mate recognition systems. The larvae of Crocinae found among dust and refuse on floors, under-rock overhangs or hollow tree trunks, while the adults are mainly nocturnal and crepuscular.

Scanning of the literature revealed the absence of Nemopteridae from Kerala. So, the discovery of Croce filipennis forms the first record of the family Nemopteridae in the State, Dr. Bijoy adds.

The finding is published in the national scientific journal Records of the Zoological Survey of India. The research was conducted with financial assistance from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.