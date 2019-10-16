Thozhiyur murder case: two more held

The Crime Branch (CB) on Wednesday arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of RSS Karyavahak Sunil, 19, of Thozhiyur 25 years ago.

The arrested were identified as Yusafali of Anchangadi and Usman of Kolathur, members of Jamiyyathul Ishania. Yusafali, who was working abroad, was arrested from the Nedumbassery airport.

The arrested admitted that they were also involved in the murder of BJP worker Mohanachandran at Kolathur in 1995. Mohanchandran death was considered as an accident death.

Earlier, the Crime Branch had on Saturday last arrested Moinuddin, 49, of Palayur, a member of Jamiyyathul Ishania which was allegedly involved in the Chekannur Moulavi murder case, in connection with the Sunil murder.

There are nine accused in the case, all members of the Jamiyyathul Ishania. Four accused, including key accused Saithalavi Anvari, escaped to Dubai 22 years ago. Of them, one person had died. Saithalavi Anvari was allegedly involved in eight murders.

Sunil was hacked to death by a gang at his house on December 4, 1994. His brother Subramanyan was also injured in the attack. His father, mother and sister were also attacked.

The police team then arrested nine CPI(M) activists in connection with the murder. Of them, four were sentenced to life term by the Assistant Sessions Court. However, they were released by the High Court after six months.

According to the police, the murder of Sunil was in retaliation to the attack on a CPI(M) activist at Guruvayur by RSS members a few days before the murder. The arrested CPI(M) activists admitted to the crime after 11 days of alleged custodial torture.

The anti-terrorist squad in 2012 had found that there was terrorist connection in the Sunil murder case. Following this, the High Court ordered fresh investigation into the case.

The turning point in the case came in 2017, when the Crime Branch, which was investigating Vadanappilly Rajeev murder (1995) and Mathilakam Santhosh murder (1996) cases, found that Jamiyyathul Ishania were behind the murders, including that of Sunil. Thus the case was handed over to the Crime Branch.

Moinuddin was arrested by the investigation team led by Dy.SP K.A. Suresh Babu.