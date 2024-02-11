‘Thozhil Theeram’ will empower fisher families: Saji Cherian

February 11, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission’s ‘Thozhil Theeram’ scheme will ensure the economic growth of coastal areas in the State, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said.

He was speaking after virtually inaugurating the reconstructed Thottappally Harbour road in Ambalappuzha Assembly constituency on Sunday.

Mr. Cherian said the government aimed to empower fisher families to uplift their lives. “The government is working to ensure at least one member in a fisher family is employed in a sector other than fisheries. The Thozhil Theeram scheme will help fulfil that dream. The project will infuse new energy into coastal areas. The best example of this is the recently launched seafood restaurant at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram,” Mr. Cherian said.

The Minister said the project initiated by the Fisheries department to export seafood was turning out to be a success. “We have so far exported products worth ₹3 crore. Kerala stands at second place in fish production in the country. It is a great achievement. Besides, the law empowering fishers against exploitation by middlemen will come into force soon,” he said.

Mr. Cherian said the State had witnessed much development in the past seven-and-a-half years. “After the second Pinarayi Vijayan government assumed office in 2021, ₹251 crore has been sanctioned for 458 coastal roads in 71 Assembly constituencies in 11 districts. While 192 roads have been completed, another 142 are in the finishing stage,” the Minister said.

The Thottappally road connecting National Highway 66 and Thottappally fishing harbour was reconstructed at ₹1.5 crore. Mr. Cherian also inaugurated another 44 roads in eight districts in the function.

H. Salam, MLA, presided. Ambalappuzha block panchayat president Sheeba Rakesh, Purakkad grama panchayat president A.S. Sudarsanan, Purakkad panchayat vice president V.S. Mayadevi, Consumerfed director A. Omanakuttan, Harbour Engineering department overseer Rajesh and others attended the function.

