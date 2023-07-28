Thozhil Theeram to cover five more constituencies in Kozhikode

July 28, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

Five more Assembly constituencies have been selected for the implementation of the Thozhil Theeram employment generation project for educated youths from coastal areas of Kozhikode district.

Apart from Beypore, the new proposal submitted by the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission (KKEM) includes constituencies such as Kozhikode South, Kozhikode North, Elathur, Koyilandy, and Vadakara.

The main attraction of the flagship project is that it will focus only on educated youths from coastal regions. The candidates will be identified and given professional support for job interviews. Registration is under way for the programme.

With the addition of five more constituencies, the entire coastal belt of Kozhikode will now be covered by the scheme. According to KKEM coordinators, the response from job seekers has been encouraging. Around 14,000 youths have already undergone training at various levels for interviews, they said.

The government’s plan is to bring 46 coastal constituencies in the State under the scheme and generate maximum job opportunities by 2026. The scheme aims at candidates between the ages of 18 and 40. Among the registered candidates, a majority are women. The State-level launch of the scheme is likely to be held next month.

One of the major proposals under the scheme is exclusive job clubs and job fairs for youths from coastal areas. There will be panchayat-level regional committees to coordinate the project and motivate aspirants. The government hopes to generate around one lakh jobs in three years under the first phase of the programme.