Thousands witness car festival with biggest bull effigies in Asia

Thousands of devotees converged near the Oachira Parabrahma temple on Tuesday to witness the spectacle of Kettukazhcha, the car festival featuring the biggest bull effigies in Asia.

The huge effigies from various ‘karas’ started arriving early in the day as part of Irupathettam Onam, the harvest festival held annually.

Representing Nandi

This year, more than two hundred cars carrying effigies of various sizes from the 52 karas belonging to Karunagapally, Karthikapally, and Mavelikara taluks participated in the festival.

The effigies, considered as images of Lord Siva’s vehicle Nandi, are brought to the procession for paying homage to the deity of the temple.

As per tradition, each car carries a pair of bulls, one in red and the other in white. While some were comparatively smaller in size, majority were more than 30 ft tall.

Costly ritual

The big cars, drawn by devotees, cost lakhs of rupees and are built with much precision.

The ceremonial head fixing of the bulls is usually held a couple of days before the event and the ritual is followed by decorating the effigies with white and red silk and other ornaments. Before being taken out for the procession, the bulls are adorned with garlands from the temple.

Vishwaprajapathi Kalabhairavan, the effigy from Njakkanar Pandinjaru, stood 65 ft high with serpents coiling around its horns.

Built by Prajith Vadakkumthala, the bull’s head alone is 17 ft high and the effigy comes decorated with a large caparison and several strings of ‘kudamanis’. While the height of Onattukathiravan belonging to Krishnapuram Mambrakannel was 56.5 ft, a handful of others were well above 40 ft. After parading all the cars at the ‘padanilam’, the pageant winds up with a number of rituals specific to the festival.