Thousands throng to see Kumbha Bharani fete

February 15, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The rituals and pujas that commenced a week ago reached its crescendo on the festival day as all the 13 Karas, part of the temple, got into a festive mood

The Hindu Bureau

Religious fervour and gaiety marked the Kumbha Bharani festival at the Chettikulangara Devi temple, near Mavelikara, on Thursday.

The sanctum sanctorum of the temple was opened early morning. A large number of people from across the State turned up at Chettikulangara to be part of the festival. The rituals and pujas that commenced a week ago reached its crescendo on the festival day as all the 13 Karas (provinces), part of the temple, got into a festive mood. Boys performed the dancing steps of Kuthiyottam in the presence of devotees in the morning.

Kettukazhcha pageant, the highlight of the festival, displaying gigantic temple cars known as Kuthira (horse motifs), Theru (chariots) and mammoth idols of Bheema and Hanuman were drawn to the temple from the 13 Karas - Erazha South, Erazha North, Kaitha South, Kaitha North, Kannamangalam South, Kannamangalam North, Pela, Kadavoor, Anjilipra, Mattom North, Matton South, Menampilly and Nadakkavu by the evening.

After completing a round at the temple, the Kettukazhchas were later moved to a nearby field Kazhchakandom.

