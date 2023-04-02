HamberMenu
Thousands throng Thankey church on Palm Sunday

April 02, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
The faithful attend special prayers as part of the Palm Sunday celebration at St. Marys Forane Church, Thankey near Cherthala, on Sunday.

A large number of faithful from across the region and neighbouring States attended special prayers at St. Mary’s Forane Church, Thankey near Cherthala (Thankey church), on the occasion of Palm Sunday, the first day of the Holy Week, on Sunday.

The church officials said that Divyabali, Kallarajapam and prayers would be held at the church from Monday to Wednesday.

Various rituals and prayers are led by Church Vicar Fr. George Edezhath. The Health department has opened a temporary first aid centre with an ambulance on the church premises.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation is conducting additional services to and from the church. It is the miraculous statue of the Passion of Our Lord that attracts thousands to the church every year.

