Thousands throng Mannarasala for Ayilyam fete

November 06, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees offering prayers at the Sree Nagaraja temple at Mannarasala, near Haripad, on the occasion of Ayilyam festival on Monday.

Thousands of devotees thronged the Sree Nagaraja temple at Mannarasala near Haripad on Monday on the occasion of the Ayilyam festival.

The sanctum sanctorum was opened early morning for rituals. Temple Karnavar M. K. Parameswaran Namboothiri led special pujas and rituals. Later, Mannarasala Amma Savithri Antharjanam gave darshan to devotees around 10 a.m. A large number of devotees participated in the ‘mahaprasadamootu’ (mass meal).

In view of the demise of Mannarasala Amma Umadevi Antharjanam in August this year and Savithri Antharjanam who replaced her has not yet completed a year as the chief priestess of the temple, various rituals associated with the festival, including ‘Ayilyam Ezhunnallathu’, were not held this year.

The three-day festivities commenced on Saturday evening with ‘Mahadeepakazcha’. ‘Pooyam Thozhal’ was held on Sunday morning. Cultural programmes, including dance and music, were also held.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation conducted special services to the temple from different parts of Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kollam.

