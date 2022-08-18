Thousands savour Vallasadya at Aranmula

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya, the annual ritualistic mass feast, was held in full religious fervour at the Sree Parthasarathy temple at Aranmula on Thursday.

Thousands of people, including the crew of various Palliyodams (snakeboats), took part in the sumptuous feast, which was served on the sprawling temple premises on the banks of the Pampa.

The entire atmosphere was charged with devotion as Vanchippattu, hymns in praise of Lord Parthasarathy, rent the air. Oarsmen from 52 karas (settlements) in and around Aranmula reached the temple on board the palliyodams and were accorded a traditional reception.

The Vallasadya began immediately after the Utchapuja at the temple. Travancore Devaswom Board president K. Ananthagopan inaugurated the feast by lighting a ceremonial lamp. The Palliyoda Karayogams were provided separate space on the temple premises for attending the Vallasadya.

Snakeboat parade

A ceremonial parade of the Palliyodams was held in the Pampa as a prelude to the mega feast.

Keeping with the tradition, a team of devotees from Chenappadi village in Kottayam provided specially prepared curd for the feast.

Vallasadya, an important ritualistic offering by the devotees to the presiding deity at the Aranmula temple, had been witnessing huge public participation over the years till the pandemic outbreak. The event, however, remained subdued over the past couple of years amid the COVID-19 pandemic with restrictions on the participation of boats and people.