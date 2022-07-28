Thousands offer Vavu Bali at Thirunelly

Over 50,000 devotees perform ‘Pithrutharpanam’ in Papanashini rivulet

Devotees offer ‘bali tharpanam’ on the banks of the Papanashini rivulet at Thirunelly in Wayanad district on Thursday.

Over 50,000 devotees perform ‘Pithrutharpanam’ in Papanashini rivulet

The Mahavishnu Temple at Thirunelly in Wayanad witnessed a confluence of humanity on Thursday with a large number of devotees gathering on the banks of the Papanashini rivulet, a tributary of the Kabani river, to pay obeisance to their ancestors on the occasion of Karkidaka Vavu Bali.

The rituals got off to a start at 3 a.m. and went on till 2 p.m. Chief priest E.N. Krishnan Namboothiri performed special pujas at the temple. Priests K.L. Ramachandra Sarma and Arigottillathil Ramachandran Namboothiri assisted him.

As many as 10 priests assisted devotees in performing rituals on the banks of the Papanashini rivulet.

More than 50,000 devotees from Kerala and Karnataka performed ‘Pithrutharpanam’ (paying obeisance to ancestors) in the Papanashini rivulet, K.C. Sandanadan temple executive officer, said.

As per custom, devotees also visited the Mahadeva Temple at Thrissilery, where they offered ‘vilakkum mala,’ the main offering at the temple.

It is believed that Lord Rama performed ‘bali’ for his father Dasaratha on the banks of the Papanashini. A long queue of devotees was seen on Wednesday evening itself to offer ‘bali’ despite adverse weather conditions. The district administration had arranged facilities for devotees to offer ‘bali’ from Wednesday night.

Special arrangements had been made on the banks of the Papanashini. To manage the unprecedented rush of devotees, a strong contingent of the local police was pressed into service in the area and on the roads leading to the spot.

Thousands thronged the banks of the Nugu river for offering ‘bali’, where facilities were arranged by the Sree Rama Temple authorities at Ponkuzhy, near Muthanga, on the Kerala-Karnataka border. Chief priest A. Gireesan Ayer led the rituals at the temple.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation operated special bus services from Kattikulam to Thirunelly and from Sulthan Bathery to Ponkuzhi.