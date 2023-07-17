Thousands offer vavu bali at Thirunelly in Wayanad

July 17, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KALPETTA

Thousands of devotees paid obeisance to their ancestors by performing the ‘balitharpanam’ ritual on the banks of the Papanashini creek on the premises of the Mahavishnu temple at Thirunelly in Wayanad, on the auspicious occasion of Karkidakavavu on Monday.

Though the auspicious time for the ritual was between 3 a.m. and 1 p.m., the temple witnessed huge crowds even on Sunday evening.

A long queue of devotees was seen in the wee hours of Monday to offer ‘bali’ despite the adverse weather conditions. The district administration had arranged facilities for devotees to offer ‘bali’ and special arrangements had been made on the banks of the Papanashini. It is estimated that more than 50,000 people arrived at Thirunelly on Monday for the ritual.

A strong police contingent was pressed into service in the area to manage the unprecedented rush of devotees on roads leading to the spot. Apart from those in Wayanad, people from neighbouring Coorg district in Karnataka, and Kannur and Kozhikode districts too reached Thirunelly.

The ritual is performed in honour of departed ancestors and people believe that it enables their forefathers to attain eternal peace. It is believed that Lord Rama performed ‘bali’ for his father Dasaratha on the banks of the Papanashini.

Chief priest E.N. Krishnan Namboothiri performed special pujas at the temple. Priests K.L. Ramachandra Sarma and Arigottillathil Ramachandran Namboothiri assisted him. As many as 11 priests assisted devotees in performing rituals.

Thousands also thronged the banks of the Nugu river to offer ‘bali’. Facilities were arranged there by the Sree Rama temple authorities at Ponkuzhy, near Muthanga, on the Kerala-Karnataka border.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation operated special bus services from Kattikulam to Thirunelly and from Sulthan Bathery to Ponkuzhi.