Thousands offer Karkkidaka Vavubali in district

July 17, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

People throng temples, beaches and ghats along riverbanks from early morning; women and elderly people also turn up in large numbers for the bali tharpanam

The Hindu Bureau

People offering Karkkidaka Vavubali to their ancestors on the Shanghumughom beach in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

People thronged temples, beaches and ghats along riverbanks in the district on Monday to offer Karkkidaka Vavubali to their ancestors.

Right from early morning, people queued up at the Parasurama temple at Thiruvallam, Varkala Papanasam beach, Aruvikkara, Aruvippuram, and on the Sanghumughom beach to pay obeisance to the departed souls. The ghats along the Karamana river also turned into bali tharas.

Women and elderly people also turned up in large numbers for the bali tharpanam. The Travancore Devaswom Board and the district administration had made arrangements for the ritual. Various Hindu organisations were also active in arranging facilities for the people.

The police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel worked in coordination with the local administration for the smooth conduct of the ritual. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation operated special services.  

