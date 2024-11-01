Thousands offer bali at Thirunelly in Wayanad

Thousands of devotees gathered on the auspicious occasion of “Thulamvavu” on Friday (November 1) to perform the ‘Balitharpanam’ ritual, paying homage to their ancestors along the banks of the Papanashini Creek within the Mahavishnu temple premises at Thirunelly in Wayanad.

Although the designated time for the rituals spanned from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., many devotees began arriving as early as Thursday (October 31) evening, highlighting the deep spiritual significance of the event.

In the early hours of Friday, devotees formed long queues, undeterred by adverse weather conditions, eager to offer ‘bali’. The temple authorities provided the necessary facilities for the rituals, ensuring a smooth experience for the attendees on the banks of the Papanashini. More than 10,000 devotees from the neighbouring Coorg district of Karnataka, as well as the Kannur and Kozhikode districts, visited Thirunelly for the rituals.

The ‘Balitharpanam’ ritual, believed to grant eternal peace to departed ancestors, has its roots in the traditions of the region, with legends stating that Lord Rama performed the ‘bali’ for his father Dasaratha on the banks of the Papanashini.

At the temple, chief priest E.N. Krishnan Namboothiri conducted special pujas, assisted by priests K.L. Ramachandra Sarma and Arigottillathil Ramachandran Namboothiri. As many as five priests were on hand to assist devotees with the rituals, reflecting the communal spirit of the occasion.

Additionally, thousands made their way to the banks of the Nugu River to perform ‘bali’. The Sree Rama Temple authorities at Ponkuzhy, near Muthanga on the Kerala-Karnataka border, arranged for facilities to cater to this spiritual observance. To facilitate the large numbers, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operated special bus services ensuring that devotees could partake in this revered tradition with ease.

