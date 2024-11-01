GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thousands offer bali at Thirunelly in Wayanad

More than 10,000 devotees from the neighbouring Coorg district of Karnataka, as well as the Kannur and Kozhikode districts, visited Thirunelly for the rituals

Published - November 01, 2024 06:43 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees offer ‘bali’ on the banks of the Papanashini rivulet at Thirunelly in Wayanad on November 1.

Devotees offer ‘bali’ on the banks of the Papanashini rivulet at Thirunelly in Wayanad on November 1. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thousands of devotees gathered on the auspicious occasion of “Thulamvavu” on Friday (November 1) to perform the ‘Balitharpanam’ ritual, paying homage to their ancestors along the banks of the Papanashini Creek within the Mahavishnu temple premises at Thirunelly in Wayanad.

Although the designated time for the rituals spanned from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., many devotees began arriving as early as Thursday (October 31) evening, highlighting the deep spiritual significance of the event.

In the early hours of Friday, devotees formed long queues, undeterred by adverse weather conditions, eager to offer ‘bali’. The temple authorities provided the necessary facilities for the rituals, ensuring a smooth experience for the attendees on the banks of the Papanashini. More than 10,000 devotees from the neighbouring Coorg district of Karnataka, as well as the Kannur and Kozhikode districts, visited Thirunelly for the rituals.

The ‘Balitharpanam’ ritual, believed to grant eternal peace to departed ancestors, has its roots in the traditions of the region, with legends stating that Lord Rama performed the ‘bali’ for his father Dasaratha on the banks of the Papanashini.

At the temple, chief priest E.N. Krishnan Namboothiri conducted special pujas, assisted by priests K.L. Ramachandra Sarma and Arigottillathil Ramachandran Namboothiri. As many as five priests were on hand to assist devotees with the rituals, reflecting the communal spirit of the occasion.

Additionally, thousands made their way to the banks of the Nugu River to perform ‘bali’. The Sree Rama Temple authorities at Ponkuzhy, near Muthanga on the Kerala-Karnataka border, arranged for facilities to cater to this spiritual observance. To facilitate the large numbers, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operated special bus services ensuring that devotees could partake in this revered tradition with ease.

Published - November 01, 2024 06:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.