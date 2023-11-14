Thousands of students participate in Children’s Day rally

November 14, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Thrissur

Thousands of students from various schools in the city participated in a mammoth rally organised in connection with Children’s Day celebrations on Tuesday.

More than 7,000 students participated in the rally, which was taken out from CMS School to Regional Theatre. The rally was organised jointly by the district administration, Child Welfare Committee, district panchayat, Thrissur corporation and the Education department. Thrissur Mayor M.K. Varghese flagged off the rally.

The rally was received at the Regional Theatre by Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, P. Balachandran, MLA, district Panchayat president P.K. Davis and district collector V.R. Krishna Teja.

The public meeting held in connection with Children’s Day was inaugurated by Children’s Prime Minister M.K. Ganga. The meeting was presided over by Children’s President T.M. Avanija. Children’s Speaker Hevena Binu delivered key-note address. Hrithika Dhananjay read the pledge of Sanitation. K.M. Durgadas welcomed the gathering and Aadya Pramod thanked the audience. Mr. Rajan released Children’s Day stamp.

In all, a total of 242 students who won various Children’s Day competitions received prizes. The Student Police Cadets performed a flash mob.