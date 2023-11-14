HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thousands of students participate in Children’s Day rally

7,000 students in Thrissur participate in a Children’s Day rally from CMS School to Regional Theatre

November 14, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Children’s Day rally being taken out in Thrissur on Tuesday

Children’s Day rally being taken out in Thrissur on Tuesday | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Thousands of students from various schools in the city participated in a mammoth rally organised in connection with Children’s Day celebrations on Tuesday.

More than 7,000 students participated in the rally, which was taken out from CMS School to Regional Theatre. The rally was organised jointly by the district administration, Child Welfare Committee, district panchayat, Thrissur corporation and the Education department. Thrissur Mayor M.K. Varghese flagged off the rally.

Children’s Day rally being taken out in Thrissur on Tuesday

Children’s Day rally being taken out in Thrissur on Tuesday | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The rally was received at the Regional Theatre by Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, P. Balachandran, MLA, district Panchayat president P.K. Davis and district collector V.R. Krishna Teja.

The public meeting held in connection with Children’s Day was inaugurated by Children’s Prime Minister M.K. Ganga. The meeting was presided over by Children’s President T.M. Avanija. Children’s Speaker Hevena Binu delivered key-note address. Hrithika Dhananjay read the pledge of Sanitation. K.M. Durgadas welcomed the gathering and Aadya Pramod thanked the audience. Mr. Rajan released Children’s Day stamp.

In all, a total of 242 students who won various Children’s Day competitions received prizes. The Student Police Cadets performed a flash mob.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.