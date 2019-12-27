Kerala

Thousands of Santa Clauses descend on Thrissur

more-in

10,000 Santa Clauses, 2,000 angels from 200 parishes take part in colourful Buon Natale processions

Thousands of Santa Clauses descended on the city roads pepping up Christmas celebrations in Thrissur on Friday.

Donning the red and white costumes they literally filled the city roads. In addition ot Santas, there were 2,000 angels and 22 floats. It was a different kind of Pooram.

Buon Natale, meaning Merry Christmas, is a Christmas procession organised by the Thrissur Archdiocese in association with Thrissur Pouravali.

People started pouring into the city right from the morning.

Decorated city

The city, which has been decorated and lit up in connection with night shopping festival, made the Buon Natale procession more colourful.

People even from neighbouring districts reached the city to see the ‘Santa Pooram’.

The 10,000 Santas and 2,000 angels have come from various parishes under the Thrissur Archdiocese. They have come from more than 200 parishes.

There were different kinds of Santas. Some were skating, some walking on stills and some were doing acrobatics. Flash mobs were staged at various points on the way of procession.

Union Minister V. Muraleedharan, Minister A.C. Moideen, V.S. Sunil Kumar, Prof C. Ravindranath, Mayor Ajitha Vijayan, MLAs, Church leaders and socio-cultural leaders participated in the procession.

Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath, Auxiliary Bishop Mar Tony Neelankavil and Archbishop Mar Aprem led the procession.

Eminent playback singer Franko has sung the theme song of the Buon Natale. Music Director was Ram Surendran and lyrics were by Fr. Starson Kallikkad.

There was traffic regulation in the city from the afternoon. In addition to the celebrations, various charity initiatives were also done in connection with Buon Natale. In all 50 houses were built for flood-hit families by the Arch diocese.

Feast

A feast for the destitutes was also served. The Buon Natale procession had already entered the Guinness World Records in 2014 for having the largest number of people dressed up as Santa Claus.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 11:21:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/thousands-of-santa-clauses-descend-on-thrissur/article30415471.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY