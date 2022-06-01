Thousands of newcomers enter the world of knowledge
Festivities begin with a cultural procession featuring tribal art forms and pageantries by children
Festivities marked ‘Pravesanotsavam’ in Wayanad district on Wednesday as schools reopened after an interval of two years, welcoming thousands of newcomers into the world of knowledge.
The district-level inauguration of the event was held at the Government Higher Secondary School at Kakkavayal near Meenangadi.
Speaking after inaugurating the programme, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran said education should aim at the comprehensive development of a person as well as the overall development of the country, instead of merely securing a job.
Elaborate arrangements had been made for Pravesanotsavam. The festivities began with a cultural procession featuring a flash mob, tribal art forms, and other pageantries by children.
T. Siddque, MLA, presided over the function.
Sub district-level Pravesanotsavams were held at the Government Upper Primary School (GUPS), Chennalode; GUPS, Thalapuzha and GUPS, Meenangadi, in Vythiri, Mananthavady, and Sulthan Bathery sub-districts respectively by adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines.
