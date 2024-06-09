Thousands of Dalit, Adivasi students stare at uncertain academic future as backlog of grants soar

Thousands of Dalit and Adivasi students in the State who are on course to complete their graduation and postgraduation are in danger of losing out on the opportunity to pursue higher studies as their institutions threaten to withhold their transfer certificates on account of dues towards grants payable under e-grantz, the State government’s centralised distribution system for scholarship and grants.

For instance, an autonomous college in the city has issued such a threat in the case of seven students about to complete B.Voc after their fees for four semesters remain pending. Assistance towards tuition fees and hostel allowance under e-grantz is pending since the 2021-2022 fiscal.

“The situation is similar in colleges across the State. A section of these students are about to move the Kerala High Court in a week. A permanent solution to the problem is the reversal of a Government Order dated January 5, 2023, making payment of grants an annual affair from the previous monthly arrangement. The order states that it will be a one-time payment in a year, which means that backlog from each year gets carried forward to the following years,” said M. Geethanandan, State coordinator of the Adi Shakti Summer School, a collective of Adivasi and Dalit youths under the Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha (AGMS).

A protest march to the Secretariat demanding to rectify the anomaly by reverting to the monthly payment of the grants is set to be organised by the Adi Shakti Summer School on July 6.

Irrespective of the tuition fees, which may vary for autonomous, self-financing and government colleges, assistance under e-grantz is restricted to a government-approved rate, leaving students to raise the rest. The hostel allowance of ₹3,500 for a month for students choosing government or college hostels also remains a far cry from the prevailing rates, which is above ₹5,000. Worse still, it is restricted to ₹1,500 for Dalit students and ₹3,000 for Adivasi students in the case of private accommodation.

“A proposal by the SC/ST Development Department to raise the boarding and lodging allowance to ₹6,500 for both Dalits and Adivasi students has been pending with the Finance department for the last two years. The pendency of grants could be hardly attributed to the financial crisis of the government since the post-matric scholarship is not an unexpected expenditure, but a budgetary allocation made based on the enrolment of students. It reeks of indifference and insensitivity towards the prospects of students from marginalised sections,” said Mr. Geethanandan.

He attributed it to the anomaly in prioritising the payments by bureaucrats. Given the lobbying by the self-financing college managements, they were paid the full tuition fee without any reduction promptly while other grants kept piling up, he said.

