ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of children initiated into the world of learning

Published - October 13, 2024 11:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

Vidyarambham ceremonies held in temples and cultural organisations

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry George Kurian initiating a child into the world of letters as part of the Vidyarambham ceremony at Kesari Bhavan in Kozhikode on October 13. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Thousands of children were initiated into the world of letters in Vidyarabham ceremonies held in various temples and cultural organisations in Kozhikode on the occasion of Vijayadashami on October 13 (Sunday). Noted writers and cultural leaders were present in many of the ceremonies that were held from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m

ADVERTISEMENT

Vidyarambham ceremony in progress at Tali Mahadeva Temple in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Valayanad Devi Temple, Tali Maha Temple, Srikanteshwara Temple, Azhakodi Devi Temple, Gandhi Road Durga Temple, Tali Vettakkorumakan Temple, Thiruvani Bhagavathi Temple, Sakaleshwari Temple at Vengeri, Bhadrakali Temple on Cherooty Road, Thrissala Bhagavathi Temple at Mankavu, Thayat Bhagavathi Temple at Eranhipalam, Durga Bhagavathi Temple at Panniyankara, Nellikkavu Bhagavathi Temple at Karaparamba, Narakath Bhagavathi Temple at Thondayad, Odumbra Bhagavathi Temple at Olavannam, Karuvisseri Bhagavathi Temple, Kuttiyad Paradevatha Temple and the Kudungonchira Ganapathi Temple at West Hill were the major centres of Vidyarambham in the city.

Vidyarambham ceremony in progress at Valayanad Devi temple in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

However ceremonies were also held under various organisations. Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai and Union minister George Kurian took part in the ceremony at Kesari Bhavan in Chalappuram.

Musician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri led the ceremony at Swathi Thirunal Kalakendram at Thiruvannur, while Acharya M.R.Rajesh led the event at Kasyapa Veda Research Foundation.  Vidyarambham ceremony was held at the Saibaba Mission at Kallai, Chinmaya Mission at Thondayad, Ganesha Sadhana Kendram at Pantheerankavu and Sri Ramananda Ashram at Malapparamba.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A child being initiated into the world of letters at Thunchanparamba in Tirur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US