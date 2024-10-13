GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thousands of children initiated into the world of learning

Vidyarambham ceremonies held in temples and cultural organisations

Published - October 13, 2024 11:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry George Kurian initiating a child into the world of letters as part of the Vidyarambham ceremony at Kesari Bhavan in Kozhikode on October 13.

Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry George Kurian initiating a child into the world of letters as part of the Vidyarambham ceremony at Kesari Bhavan in Kozhikode on October 13. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Thousands of children were initiated into the world of letters in Vidyarabham ceremonies held in various temples and cultural organisations in Kozhikode on the occasion of Vijayadashami on October 13 (Sunday). Noted writers and cultural leaders were present in many of the ceremonies that were held from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m

Vidyarambham ceremony in progress at Tali Mahadeva Temple in Kozhikode.

Vidyarambham ceremony in progress at Tali Mahadeva Temple in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Valayanad Devi Temple, Tali Maha Temple, Srikanteshwara Temple, Azhakodi Devi Temple, Gandhi Road Durga Temple, Tali Vettakkorumakan Temple, Thiruvani Bhagavathi Temple, Sakaleshwari Temple at Vengeri, Bhadrakali Temple on Cherooty Road, Thrissala Bhagavathi Temple at Mankavu, Thayat Bhagavathi Temple at Eranhipalam, Durga Bhagavathi Temple at Panniyankara, Nellikkavu Bhagavathi Temple at Karaparamba, Narakath Bhagavathi Temple at Thondayad, Odumbra Bhagavathi Temple at Olavannam, Karuvisseri Bhagavathi Temple, Kuttiyad Paradevatha Temple and the Kudungonchira Ganapathi Temple at West Hill were the major centres of Vidyarambham in the city.

Vidyarambham ceremony in progress at Valayanad Devi temple in Kozhikode.

Vidyarambham ceremony in progress at Valayanad Devi temple in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

However ceremonies were also held under various organisations. Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai and Union minister George Kurian took part in the ceremony at Kesari Bhavan in Chalappuram.

Musician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri led the ceremony at Swathi Thirunal Kalakendram at Thiruvannur, while Acharya M.R.Rajesh led the event at Kasyapa Veda Research Foundation.  Vidyarambham ceremony was held at the Saibaba Mission at Kallai, Chinmaya Mission at Thondayad, Ganesha Sadhana Kendram at Pantheerankavu and Sri Ramananda Ashram at Malapparamba.

A child being initiated into the world of letters at Thunchanparamba in Tirur on Sunday.

A child being initiated into the world of letters at Thunchanparamba in Tirur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Published - October 13, 2024 11:13 pm IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / Malappuram

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.