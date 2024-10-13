Thousands of children initiated into the world of learning

Thousands of children were initiated into the world of letters in Vidyarabham ceremonies held in various temples and cultural organisations in Kozhikode on the occasion of Vijayadashami on October 13 (Sunday). Noted writers and cultural leaders were present in many of the ceremonies that were held from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m

The Valayanad Devi Temple, Tali Maha Temple, Srikanteshwara Temple, Azhakodi Devi Temple, Gandhi Road Durga Temple, Tali Vettakkorumakan Temple, Thiruvani Bhagavathi Temple, Sakaleshwari Temple at Vengeri, Bhadrakali Temple on Cherooty Road, Thrissala Bhagavathi Temple at Mankavu, Thayat Bhagavathi Temple at Eranhipalam, Durga Bhagavathi Temple at Panniyankara, Nellikkavu Bhagavathi Temple at Karaparamba, Narakath Bhagavathi Temple at Thondayad, Odumbra Bhagavathi Temple at Olavannam, Karuvisseri Bhagavathi Temple, Kuttiyad Paradevatha Temple and the Kudungonchira Ganapathi Temple at West Hill were the major centres of Vidyarambham in the city.

However ceremonies were also held under various organisations. Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai and Union minister George Kurian took part in the ceremony at Kesari Bhavan in Chalappuram.

Musician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri led the ceremony at Swathi Thirunal Kalakendram at Thiruvannur, while Acharya M.R.Rajesh led the event at Kasyapa Veda Research Foundation. Vidyarambham ceremony was held at the Saibaba Mission at Kallai, Chinmaya Mission at Thondayad, Ganesha Sadhana Kendram at Pantheerankavu and Sri Ramananda Ashram at Malapparamba.