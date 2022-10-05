Thousands of children enter the world of letters

Organisations, temples arrange Vidyarambham ritual

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
October 05, 2022 19:15 IST

A child being guided to write letters at the Vidyarambham function held at Sree Dharma Sastha Temple, Thiruvullakkavu, in Thrissur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Thousands of children took baby steps to the world of letters at the Vidyarambham ritual organised on Wednesday. Temples, various organisations, and media groups arranged ceremonies. Prominent persons and teachers guided the children in writing Malayalam alphabet on a plate of rice.

Children, unsure about what was going on, screamed aloud and parents had a tough time controlling them. Some happily played with the plate.

Hundreds thronged the Dharma Sastha temple, Thiruvullakkavu, Cherpu, in Thrissur district, which is known for the Vidyarambam ceremonies. Long queues were formed from early morning itself. Around 50 persons from Thiruvullakkavu Varyam led the ceremony. They wrote the invocation of Lord Ganapathi on children’s tongue. They were made to write Malayalam letters on a plate of rice.

Many children participated in the rituals in temples such as Sreekrishna temple, Guruvayur; and Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu temples in Thrissur.

