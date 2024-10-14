ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of children enter the world of letters in Kannur

Updated - October 14, 2024 12:25 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Vidyarambham ceremony in progress at Pallikunnu Mookambika Temple in Kannur on October 13. | Photo Credit: S.K. Mohan

Thousands of children began their journey into the world of letters during Vidyarambham ceremonies held on the day of Vijayadasami in Kannur on October 13 (Sunday).

Temples, cultural institutions, local libraries, and media houses in the district organised elaborate ceremonies for ‘ezhuthiniruthu,’ where children participated in the initiation ritual. Families flocked to the venues eager to partake in the joyous event.

Temples dedicated to Saraswathi, the goddess of learning and art, like the Pallikunnu Mookambika Temple in Kannur, welcomed many devotees for the ceremony. Chief priest Shakaranarayan Prasad Namoboothiri, who guided the children during their initiation, said that around 7,000 children participated.

The Muzhakkunnu Mridanga Saileswari Temple, Muneeswaran Temple, Chovva Maha Siva Temple, and the Sree Sundareswara Temple in the district also saw many families seeking blessings for their children on this auspicious day.

