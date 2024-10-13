Thousands of children enter the world of learning on Vijayadashami day

Thousands of children took their baby steps towards a future world of learning at temples, newspaper offices, Gandhi Bhavans, and mutts across Kerala on Sunday (October 13, 2024), Vijayadashami Day.

At the Raj Bhavan, Kerala Governor Arif Muhammed Khan initiated fifty-five children into learning in their parents’ presence.

At the Gandhi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, MP, helped children pen their first letters on a platter of grains.

Similar ceremonies unfolded under the stewardship of priests at the Dakshina Mookambika temple at Panachikad in the Kottayam district, Kollur Mookambika Temple in Ernakulam, the famed Chottinikara Bhagavathy temple, Vadakkan Paravoor Mookambika Temple, Palakkad Hemambika Temple, Varkala Sivagiri Mutt, Pookappura Saraswati Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, among others.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty and Speaker A.N. Shamseer also introduced children into the realm of learning.

