Thousands of aided school teachers in Kerala planning to launch strike

May 25, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

Thousands of teachers in government-aided schools in Kerala, who have been working without salary for years as their appointments are yet to be approved by the General Education department citing implementation of the differently abled quota, are planning to launch a strike in the coming days.

The teachers appointed since 2018, around 15,000 according to a rough estimate, are reportedly staring at a crisis. Functionaries of the Unapproved Teachers Movement-Kerala (UTMK), a collective of around 5,000 of such teachers, claim that the government was yet to implement an interim order from the Supreme Court and an order from the Kerala High Court to give them “provisional appointment” and corresponding salary.

O.P. Haseeb, convener of the collective, said that the strike would be staged without affecting the academic works. From May 27, the affected teachers would directly call on the official phone numbers of the General Education Minister and other officials to highlight their plight. On June 1, all of them would go on a hunger strike for a day. Other modes of protest are also in the pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a memorandum to the government, the collective pointed out that the Supreme Court had clarified that the unapproved teachers need not be relieved from service while implementing the differently abled quota as there are sufficient vacancies for the applicants in that category. The High Court had earlier asked the government to provide them salary. The collective functionaries said that those appointed in the vacancies reported till November 8, 2021, should be given provisional approval and regular salary without any conditions. Those appointed in the vacancies after November 8, 2021, should be given daily wages.

The collective also demanded that new regular appointments should not be allowed in aided schools in the vacancies reported in 2022-23 academic year until differently abled applicants are considered. If the managers are allowed to appoint new regular teachers in June, that will again delay the implementation of the differently abled quota. The newly appointed people may lose their jobs once the quota comes into place. The collective functionaries claimed that a section of aided school managers have managed to get a judicial stay against the government guidelines on enforcing the differently abled quota. Many managers are now reluctant to submit the reservation roster and the requisition form for appointing differently abled teachers, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT