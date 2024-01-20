ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands join DYFI’s human chain in Wayanad

January 20, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A human chain organised by the DYFI at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Saturday in protest against the Centre’s alleged attempts to financially strangulate the State. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thousands joined hands from Muttil to new bus stand premises here on Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766 on Saturday evening to make the roughly 6-km-long human chain organised by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in protest against the Centre’s alleged attempts to financially strangulate the State and the alleged apathy of the Union government in materialising railway projects in the district.

CPI(M) district secretary P. Gagarin positioned himself as the first link of the human chain on the new bus stand premises followed by O.R. Kelu, MLA.

Former MLA C.K. Saseendran was the last link of the chain at Muttil. In many places, the chain became virtual walls with people gathering in strength to make the event a success.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Public meetings were held at 12 centres in the district as a part of the protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US