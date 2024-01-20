Thousands join DYFI’s human chain in Wayanad

January 20, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KALPETTA

Thousands joined hands from Muttil to new bus stand premises here on Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766 on Saturday evening to make the roughly 6-km-long human chain organised by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in protest against the Centre’s alleged attempts to financially strangulate the State and the alleged apathy of the Union government in materialising railway projects in the district.

CPI(M) district secretary P. Gagarin positioned himself as the first link of the human chain on the new bus stand premises followed by O.R. Kelu, MLA.

Former MLA C.K. Saseendran was the last link of the chain at Muttil. In many places, the chain became virtual walls with people gathering in strength to make the event a success.

Public meetings were held at 12 centres in the district as a part of the protest.