GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thousands join DYFI’s human chain in Wayanad

January 20, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
A human chain organised by the DYFI at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Saturday in protest against the Centre’s alleged attempts to financially strangulate the State.

A human chain organised by the DYFI at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Saturday in protest against the Centre’s alleged attempts to financially strangulate the State. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thousands joined hands from Muttil to new bus stand premises here on Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766 on Saturday evening to make the roughly 6-km-long human chain organised by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in protest against the Centre’s alleged attempts to financially strangulate the State and the alleged apathy of the Union government in materialising railway projects in the district.

CPI(M) district secretary P. Gagarin positioned himself as the first link of the human chain on the new bus stand premises followed by O.R. Kelu, MLA.

Former MLA C.K. Saseendran was the last link of the chain at Muttil. In many places, the chain became virtual walls with people gathering in strength to make the event a success.

Public meetings were held at 12 centres in the district as a part of the protest.

Related Topics

Kerala / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.