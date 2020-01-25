Thousands form ‘Constitution protection circle’ in Thrissur

The Swaraj Round and Thekkinkadu maidan witnessed a sea of humanity on Saturday as thousands reached the city to form a ‘Constitution protection circle’.

People from 700 ‘mahals’ in Thrissur participated in the protection circle whereas people from all walks of life participated in the public meeting.

Panakkad Sayyid Sadiqali Shihab Thangal inaugurated the event, which was presided over by Bahaudheen Nadvi Kooriyad. T.N. Prathapan, MP, administered an oath to protect the Constitution of India. The keynote address was delivered by Sayyid Ibrahimul Khaleelul Bukhari. Onampilli Muhammad Faizy delivered the introductory speech. Jignesh Mevani, MLA, Vadgam, Gujarat, was the chief guest of the programme. Government Chief Whip K. Rajan, K.U. Arunan, MLA, Balachandran Vadakkedath, M.I. Azees, T.P. Abdullakkoya Madani, E.K .Ahmad Kutty, T.P. Asharaf, Rasak Paleri, C.P. Kunjumuhammed, K.K. Kunjumoideen, C.H. Rasheed, and C.A. Muhammad Rasheed addressed the protesters.