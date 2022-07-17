Thousands flock to see feasting jumbos  

At Anayoottu in Thrissur, 53 elephants polish off 500 kg of rice

Revenue Minister K. Rajan feeding an elephant at the annual Anayoottu ritual at the Sree Vadakkunnathan temple in Thrissur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

Thousands of elephant lovers thronged Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple, Thrissur, for the annual Anayoottu ritual on Karkkidakam 1 (Sunday), which was held after two years of pandemic break. It was almost like a miniature Thrissur Pooram. The sight of jumbos without paraphernalia provided a visual treat for elephant lovers. The Sree Vadakkunnathan temple compound was packed to capacity.

Elephant lovers were busy taking photos of their favourite elephants. Perched on the shoulders of their parents, children cheered as the jumbos gulped balls of rice. The rain took a break in the morning for the ritual. In all 53 elephants lined up for the Anayoottu. They polished off 500 kg of rice mixed with jaggery, ghee and turmeric powder. In addition to the main course, they were also given sugarcane, pineapple, corn, cucumber, watermelon, and plantains.

Ashtadravya Mahaganapathi Homam (offering holy material in sacrificial fire to propitiate Lord Ganesha) led by Thanthri Puliyannur Sankaranarayanan and Puliyannur Jayanthan Namboodiri was held at the temple at 5 a.m. In all, 12,000 coconuts; 2,500 kg jaggery; 1,500 kg avil (flattened rice); 750 kg malar (puffed rice); 250 kg sesame; 500 kg ghee; 100 kg honey; sugarcane; and lemon were used for the puja.

Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan and Revenue Minister K. Rajan honoured elephant Vadakkunnatha Chandrasekhar, eldest of the elephants. Temple melsanthi Payyappilli Madhavan Namboodiri kicked off the eating marathon by offering rice balls to elephant Vadakkunnatha Chandrasekhar at 9.30 a.m.

Around 10,000 people took part in the ceremonial feast at the temple. A strong police force was deployed in the city for security. Due to pandemic restrictions, the Anayoottu was held as a ritual in the last two years.