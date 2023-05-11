Thousands bid tearful adieu to Vandana Das

May 11, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Hundreds of mourners poured into Pattalamukku near kaduthuruthy on Thursday to bid a tearful adieu to Vandana Das, a young medical doctor who was stabbed to death by a patient while on duty a day ago.

The mortal remains of Vandana was brought to her residence here late on Wednesday. Thousands of people poured into the house to pay their tributes. The house witnessed heart-breaking scenes when the last rites of the young woman, the only daughter of Mohandas and Vasantha Kumari, were being performed. As loud wails of her relatives and friends rent the air, she was buried at a pyre set up at the backyard of her residence here in the afternoon.

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan, who had been with her parents since Wednesday night, oversaw the arrangements for funeral service.

Health Minister Veena George, who arrived at the house early on Thursday, broke down while paying her last respects to the slain doctor. Union Minister of State V. Muraleedharan, Speaker A.N. Shamseer, Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan, MPs Jose K. Mani, Thomas Chazhikadan, P.K. Sreemathy, Anto Antony, MLAs Mons Joseph, C.K. Asha, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and several others turned up to pay homage.

As people converged in huge numbers, the Kottayam-Ernakulam road witnessed traffic disruptions. Following this, the police stepped in and implemented some route diversions.

Vandana, who completed her MBBS course recently, was preparing to attend the convocation ceremony in June.