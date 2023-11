November 24, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:52 am IST - Thrissur

Thousands of devotees participated in the Ekadasi celebrations at Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur on Thursday.

People from across the country thronged the temple to have darsan. Special Pujas were performed at the temple. Percussion ensembles accompanied the processions.

Prasada Oottu was served for devotees in connection with Ekadasi celebrations. Around 40,000 people took part in the feast.

