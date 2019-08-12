Though rain subsides, waterlogging torments Thrissur

Though rain weakened in the district on Sunday, low-lying areas remained waterlogged. Thunderstorm accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall with wind with a speed of 40-50 km has been predicted for the district.

According to preliminary calculations, a loss of ₹52.11 crore has been recorded in agriculture sector in the district. In all, 269 houses were destroyed in rain-related incidents.

Traffic has not yet fully resumed at Puzhakkal and Kanimangalam, with one-way regulation at Puzhakkal. It is difficult for two-wheelers to move through Panchikkal and Puzhakkal. Flooding is severe in Parannur on the Kunnamkulam-Choondal road.

Casualties

A 24-year-old youth was electrocuted at Guruvayur on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Sharik Shamsuddhin of Malappuram. He came in contact with a snapped live power line near M.K. Super Market.

A contract driver with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) died as he suffered a heart attack while on duty at Kumbalangad. The deceased was Jose Thalakkottukara, 65, of Akampadam, a driver with Wadakkanchery Electric Section. The accident happened on Wadakkanchery-Kumbalangad Road. As he suffered heart attack while driving, he lost control of the vehicle, hit a compound wall, and bus overturned. Meanwhile, a more-than-a-century-old building at Anchu Vilakku on High Road in the city partially collapsed on Sunday morning. Many offices were functioning in the building. There was no casualty as the accident happened on Sunday morning. The building was among those that were advised to be demolished. The Corporation started demolishing the collapsed building.

There are 245 camps functioning in seven taluks of the district. Thrissur (61); Thalappilly (21); Mukundapuram (48); Kodungallur (45); Chavakkad (25); Chalakudy (35); and Kunnamkulam (10). In all, 39,032 people from 11,845 families have been rehabilitated.

Many cases of theft were reported at the Jayhind market on Saturday night.

The police have received visuals of thefts from CCTV cameras. A special medical team from Government Medical College, Thrissur, has been deployed to Wayanad as drected by Health Minister.