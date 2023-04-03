HamberMenu
Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan, former Kolkata HC Chief Justice, passes away

Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan was the first Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court and had also served as the Acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court

April 03, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Justice of Kolkata High Court Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan. Photo: Special Arrangement

Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan, 64, former Chief Justice of the Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Kolkata High Courts, passed away in Kochi on April 3 morning following a brief illness.

He was the first Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. He had also served as the Acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.

After his retirement from the post of the Chief Justice of Kolkata High Court, the Supreme Court appointed him as an enquiry authority to fix the culpability regarding the illegal construction of the Maradu apartments, which were razed for violating Coastal Regulation Zone rules in 2022. He had submitted a report fixing the responsibility for permitting and allowing the construction of the four waterfront apartment complexes on the builders and government officials, including the former civic heads of Maradu municipality, in permitting the illegal construction of four apartments on the banks of Vembanad Lake builders.

Later, he headed the expert panel formed by the State Government to oversee the field verification report on the subsisting structures in the buffer zone of the protected areas of Kerala.

He is survived by his wife Meera Sen and children, Parvathi Nair and Kesavararaj Nair.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan.

