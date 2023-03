March 18, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST

Thottam Sivakaran Namboothiri, 58, has been selected as the new melsanthi of Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur. He is a native of Kurichithanam, Kottayam.

He was selected by a draw of lots at the temple from shortlisted candidates for the post. Othikkan P.M. Bhavadasan Namboodiri drew the lot in the presence of Thanthri P.C. Dineshan Namboodirippad. The six-month term for the new melsanthi will begin from April 1.