Kannur Thotada blast pre-planned

Youth was killed when bombs were hurled at marriage function

The police on Wednesday said the bomb blast in which a youth was killed at a marriage celebration at Thotada here was pre-planned and the gang had considered using swords if the bombs did not explode.

The police team investigating the case said four persons, identified as P. Akshay, Mithun, Gokul and Sanad, had been arrested so far in connection with the incident. The first accused Akshay had been remanded in judicial custody till February 28 after being produced in court. He admitted to having thrown the bombs at the marriage procession, which killed 26-year-old Jishnu.

The police arrested Mithun, 24, and Gokul, 24, on the charge of making the bombs. Mithun surrendered at the Edakkad police station on Tuesday. Gokul was arrested later. The bombs were made near Mithun’s house using firecrackers bought from Thazhae Chovva and were tested on the eve of the incident.

Mithun called his friend Sanad, a native of Kadachira, who drove his car with weapons and waited near the wedding house with three others, the police said. The accused had three bombs with them. One did not explode, while another hit Jishnu on the head killing him on the stop and another was found by the police at the scene.

While the police are investigating the reasons for the incident, a scuffle between two groups on the eve of the wedding is primarily being considered as the trigger. The clash between the groups took place during a late-night concert. Although local people intervened and solved the problem, a group arrived with bombs and attacked the marriage procession.