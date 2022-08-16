Those who murdered Gandhi are trying to destroy secularism, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inspecting the Guard of Honour at the 75th Independance day celeberations at the central stadum, in Thiruvananthapuram on August 15. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

The followers of those who had murdered Gandhi are now attempting to destroy the constitutional values of secularism, social justice, equality and brotherhood, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on August 15.

The British imperialists were the first to use communalism to divide the people of India, as this could take away their unity in the freedom struggle, he recalled.

“The reason for communalists assassinating Gandhi was the ideals of Hindu-Muslim unity and tolerance that he held on to strongly. Our freedom struggle brought together people from all walks of life. The British imperialists nurtured communalism to break this unity,” he said.

“Our Constitution never specified faith as a basis for citizenship. But now, India is being transformed in such a way that religion is being made the basis of citizenship. Those in power, who are supposed to uphold secularism, are doing this. Those spreading hate and making calls for riots are getting protection. All these instances have brought disrepute for India at the global level. It is important that our nation remains secular to maintain our diplomatic strength as well as for the safety of our citizens who work abroad,” said Mr. Vijayan.

He was speaking at a conference to protect Constitutional values, organised by the Navodhana Samrakshana Samiti (Renaissance Protection Committee) as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the country’s independence.

‘Equality movements should continue’

Mr. Vijayan spoke at length about the various strands of the freedom movements. He said that the fights against feudal powers as well as various social reform movements, including the Channar revolt, Sree Naraya Guru's consecration of idols, Ayyankali's Villuvandi Samaram, the protests for temple entry, Malabar revolt, Punnapra-Vayalar revolt, the revolts of Kayyur, Karivellur and Kavumbayi were all part of the freedom struggle, he noted.

However, the current Union government is making attempts to remove some of these from historical records. The cultural and political movements for achieving justice and equality should continue, he said.

Mr. VIjayan said that the renaissance movement was very much a part of the freedom movement in various parts of the country. In Kerala, these movements had a continuation, which led to the formation of a society that was distinct from that of the rest of the country. The Left movement as well as other progressive organisations had a key role to play in this. The Renaissance movement was revived in recent times when attempts were made to destroy these achievements, he said.

“Our Constitution is different from other constitutions across the world due to its basic character of social reform. It was the reason for the many laws to protect minorities and the marginalised, including the reservation for communities that were oppressed for generations. To protect the Constitution also means to protect social justice. We have to pledge that we will stand united to protect the values enshrined in the Constitution,” Mr. Vijayan said.