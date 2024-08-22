ADVERTISEMENT

Those who deposed before Hema panel should file complaints: KWC chief

Published - August 22, 2024 09:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) Chairperson P. Sathidevi has said that all legal options will be explored on the proposals of the K. Hema Committee, which studied the working conditions in the Malayalam film industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that it was not possible to suo motu register cases as per the present legal provisions. Those who gave statements to the committee should come forward to file complaints.

HC moved for initiating criminal proceedings based on Hema Committee report
Balagopal contradicts the Kerala government’s position on the Hema Committee report, says State empowered to register case based on depositions

Ms. Sathidevi was addressing the media against the backdrop of the Kerala High Court impleading the Commission in a public interest litigation petition seeking criminal proceedings based on the proposals. Ms. Sathidevi said the Commission would respond to the court notice. She added that women should be able to work with dignity in all sectors, including the film industry.

Pointing out that the industry had been facing many problems, Ms. Sathidevi said steps should be taken to address them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US