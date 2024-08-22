Those who deposed before Hema panel should file complaints: KWC chief

Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) Chairperson P. Sathidevi has said that all legal options will be explored on the proposals of the K. Hema Committee, which studied the working conditions in the Malayalam film industry.

She said that it was not possible to suo motu register cases as per the present legal provisions. Those who gave statements to the committee should come forward to file complaints.

Ms. Sathidevi was addressing the media against the backdrop of the Kerala High Court impleading the Commission in a public interest litigation petition seeking criminal proceedings based on the proposals. Ms. Sathidevi said the Commission would respond to the court notice. She added that women should be able to work with dignity in all sectors, including the film industry.

Pointing out that the industry had been facing many problems, Ms. Sathidevi said steps should be taken to address them.

