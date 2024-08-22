GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Those who deposed before Hema panel should file complaints: KWC chief

Published - August 22, 2024 09:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) Chairperson P. Sathidevi has said that all legal options will be explored on the proposals of the K. Hema Committee, which studied the working conditions in the Malayalam film industry.

She said that it was not possible to suo motu register cases as per the present legal provisions. Those who gave statements to the committee should come forward to file complaints.

HC moved for initiating criminal proceedings based on Hema Committee report
Balagopal contradicts the Kerala government’s position on the Hema Committee report, says State empowered to register case based on depositions

Ms. Sathidevi was addressing the media against the backdrop of the Kerala High Court impleading the Commission in a public interest litigation petition seeking criminal proceedings based on the proposals. Ms. Sathidevi said the Commission would respond to the court notice. She added that women should be able to work with dignity in all sectors, including the film industry.

Pointing out that the industry had been facing many problems, Ms. Sathidevi said steps should be taken to address them.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.