Those in 9,522 buildings in Maradu to be alerted

An uphill task of reaching out to the occupants of thousands of buildings in Maradu awaits the authorities as they are moving closer to demolishing the four apartment complexes ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court.

There are 9,522 buildings in the 1-km radius of the Maradu apartments, according to a data compiled by the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre.

Air pollution

The occupants of the residents in the nearby buildings will be alerted about the demolition and the possibility of the vibration being felt. They would also be sensitised about the possible air pollution, said Snehil Kumar Singh, the Fort Kochi RDO and secretary of the Maradu municipality.

Going by the timeline prepared for the demolition, notices will be served from October 1.

The administration has also written to the petroleum companies about the job as major pipelines of some them run close to the buildings.

The firms, which have evinced interest in the demolition, will showcase their expertise and experience in the business at a meeting to be held at the municipal office on Friday.

Invitations have been send out to 10 firms. A six-member team of engineers of the Local Self Government will also attend the presentation, which would help finalise the terms and conditions of the contract, officials said.

Power supply cut

Meanwhile, the residents of the apartments powered their homes with diesel generators on Thursday as the workers of the Kerala State Electricity Board severed the power lines in an early morning operation.

It was around 4.30 a.m. that the power supply was disconnected to force the residents out of their homes. Policemen had arrived in large numbers to provide protection to the officials.

As the residents closed the gate of the H2O Holy Faith, the workers snapped the power lines from a nearby transformer. Despite the power supply being disrupted, the residents have resolved to stay in the apartments.